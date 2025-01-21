Dominik Mysterio may have subtly confirmed blockbuster WWE return of former AEW star

Former WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll since turning heel. He has excelled as part of The Judgment Day and is among the top prospects in the company. He is widely regarded as one of the dirtiest players in the game right now using devious tactics to secure victories for his teammates.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a backstage segment saw Chad Gable approach Dominik Mysterio to help him with his luchador problem. In another segment, The Judgment Day asked Mysterio if he knew what he was doing, to which he responded that he did.

He handed a paper to Gable, and the leader of American Made left the place satisfied with Dirty Dom’s help.

Dominik Mysterio has hinted at the return of the former WWE NXT Champion

An eagle-eyed fan posted a significant hint on Monday Night RAW that indicates Aleister Black’s return to World Wrestling Entertainment. During Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable’s backstage segment, when Dominik Mysterio gave the piece of paper to Master Gable, he seemed happy.

Trending

"I'm about to master the dark arts of Lucha libre,” Gable said.

Malakia Black (formerly known as Aleister Black) is widely associated with being the master of the dark arts. Before leaving WWE, Black was transitioning to a new gimmick related to becoming a leader of dark arts, and Malakai is also known for his lucha libre-style wrestling skills.

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable could train at the former WWE NXT Champion’s gym

Another noteworthy clue hints at Malakia Black being the anonymous person whom Dominik Mysterio has suggested to Chad Gable to solve his “luchador problem.” When The American Made leader said he was going to master the “dark arts” of lucha libre, he could have been referring to Aleister and Zelina Vega's Dark Arts Gym Pro Wrestling School.

The subtle hint could be towards Gable going to a mysterious gym to train and master lunch libre. The gym could later be revealed as Malakai's training place and the latter could be tied to the storyline.

Dominik and Chad Gable could start a new faction

The Judgment Day's future has been hanging on a thread for a while. Since Liv Morgan lost her championship, the faction does not have any title in their possession and it seems that Finn Balor could be getting tired of his stablemates and vice versa.

Following Judgment Day’s breakup rumors and Mysterio finding a new friend in Chad Gable, there’s a possibility they could start a new stable. Aleister Black could join them if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback