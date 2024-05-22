Dominik Mysterio might be able to get away with betraying Rhea Ripley in her WWE absence 

During Jey Uso's backstage interview on WWE RAW a few weeks ago, an interesting detail caught the attention of fans. It appeared that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio exited the same locker room, one after the other.

Many fans have since been speculating if something is going on between Dominik and Liv. They are wondering if Dirty Dom is betraying Rhea Ripley with her arch-nemesis Liv Morgan, who was responsible for the attack that sidelined Mami due to an injury.

Dirty Dom has since denied the allegations, but there is still a possibility that he may be lying. If that is the case, the former NXT North American Champion could leverage his newly formed alliance with Carlito to get away with betraying Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio gets Carlito to do his dirty work at major WWE event

Liv Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which will take place later this week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dominik Mysterio could help Morgan secure the win and become the new Women's World Champion, but indirectly through Carlito, who has been recently assisting The Judgment Day since he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. This could go on for some time as The Caribbean Bad Apple executes all the shenanigans, while Dominik continues his secret conversations with Liv Morgan.

Fans might get to witness a Judgment Day Civil War soon

Such incidents could lead to disharmony within The Judgment Day, especially when Rhea Ripley returns from injury. Damian Priest may want to restore order within the group and confront Dominik Mysterio about his actions.

This could spark potential issues within the fearsome faction, escalating tensions and leading to a massive feud between Priest and Dominik. This could mark the beginning of the group's downfall and fans might even get to witness a potential Judgment Day Civil War down the line.

Dominik Mysterio gets back to full fitness

Dominik Mysterio is currently nursing a torn ligament in his elbow and is out of in-ring action. However, Dirty Dom continues to make weekly appearances on Monday Night RAW alongside The Judgment Day.

This potential storyline with Liv Morgan could help further the narrative and provide Dominik with time to heal before his eventual in-ring return.