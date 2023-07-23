Dominik Mysterio needs to cost 48-year-old star his match on WWE SmackDown to start SummerSlam build

Dominik Mysterio had one heck of a week in WWE, where he made history by being featured in the main events of all three brands. Apart from ruling Monday Night RAW alongside Mami and The Judgment Day, Dom Dom needs to create his own path for The Biggest Party of Summer.

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio was involved in the biggest feud of his career when he faced Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, Bad Bunny's interference allowed Dom's father to beat him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day members are all involved in massive feuds where Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley will have a match at the Biggest Party of Summer. While Damian Priest doesn't have a match yet, The Archer of Infamy holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which allows him to challenge for the title of his choosing at any time and any place.

Dom Dom should appear on next week's SmackDown and cost Rey Mysterio the final of the US title Invitational on the show. This will allow the father and son to reignite their feud at SummerSlam, and Santos Escobar can face Austin Theory for the gold.

Why should Dominik Mysterio cost Rey Mysterio and face him at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

WrestleMania 39 didn't go as planned by Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. The Master of 619 was able to teach a valuable lesson to his son, who made his life a living hell on WWE RAW. However, the match didn't have a fair winner as Bad Bunny interrupted and assisted Rey Mysterio.

However, Dominik Mysterio has evolved and improved a lot over the past few months, whether it is inside the ring or on the microphone trying to cut a promo regardless of the heat he gets from the WWE Universe. Last week, he became the North American Champion after defeating Wes Lee.

Last night, Dragon Lee appeared on SmackDown and asked permission from Rey Mysterio to dethrone Dom Dom to become the next North American Champion. Dominik Mysterio should cost Rey a chance to become the next United States Champion and challenge him for a match at WWE SummerSlam.

After failing to become the next United States Champion, Mysterio should head to the developmental brand and cost Dom Dom his North American Championship, which can set a match between the two at The Biggest Party of Summer.

Do you want to see another match between the father and son? Sound off in the comment section below.

