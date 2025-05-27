Dominik Mysterio needs to stay away from female WWE star and it’s not Liv Morgan

The Judgment Day has long been one of the top factions in WWE. The group currently consists of Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor. Dirty Dom, in particular, has been interesting to watch develop over the past several years.

Dominik had an on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley, but after a nasty split, he ended up with Liv Morgan. Now, the reigning Intercontinental Champion needs to avoid a different female performer entirely - Roxanne Perez.

WWE has been teasing a potential romance angle between Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez in recent weeks. Finn Balor seems to be stirring the pot in an effort to cause a split between Mysterio and his current on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan. However, Dom pursuing Roxanne would be a big mistake.

Liv and Dominik have great on-screen chemistry. The two charismatic stars go together like peanut butter and jelly. While Dominik and Roxanne could have chemistry as well, WWE would be taking a major and unnecessary risk by giving something up that works for something that could flop.

Moreover, Mysterio doesn't really need another romance angle. Between Rhea and Liv, that has been his primary story for almost three years now. As the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik should focus more on his career than on relationship drama. Keeping the status quo with Liv is the best choice for Dirty Dom.

Roxanne Perez can focus on something bigger in WWE than a romance angle

Dominik Mysterio avoiding Roxanne Perez and not going for another romance storyline isn't just beneficial for him; it would also be beneficial for Roxanne Perez.

The biggest reason is that Roxanne has something bigger to focus on. The Prodigy recently qualified for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and she will have a chance to fight for the briefcase in less than two weeks.

If Roxanne manages to win, she will have a guaranteed world title opportunity that she can use at any time for up to one year. Based on history, whoever wins the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase goes on to win the World Title. It is essentially foolproof.

It won't be easy for Roxanne, by any means. Giulia, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley have already qualified. Either Naomi, Nia Jax, or Jade Cargill will qualify on SmackDown. The lineup is stacked. As foolish as it would be for Dominik to focus on Roxanne, it would be equally silly for Perez to lose focus on her bigger goal for Mysterio.

