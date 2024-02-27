Dominik Mysterio needs to be taught a lesson he'll never forget after going too far on RAW

Dominik Mysterio deserves what might be coming for him on the Road to WrestleMania 40 after his disrespectful gesture on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

During the latest edition of RAW, Becky Lynch engaged in a war of words with Rhea Ripley, her WrestleMania 40 opponent. During Lynch's promo, she verbally attacked Dominik, and the latter did not appreciate it much. Dirty Dom ended up yawning at Lynch's promo in a disrespectful gesture towards The Man.

Becky Lynch is quite possibly the biggest female star of the past few years. The Man is one of the first three women to headline a WrestleMania. She is the first woman in WWE history to grace the cover of its 2K video game. Lynch is a seasoned veteran of the squared circle and has done it all in the business. Dominik has done some vile things in the past, but he went over the line by yawning during Becky's promo on RAW.

It is quite clear that Lynch and Ripley will clash on more than one occasion on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Lynch needs to go after Dirty Dom at least once before The Show of Shows to teach him a lesson about respecting a veteran of the ring. A ruthless attack on Dominik is not out of the question in the coming weeks. It will also send a message to The Eradicator that Lynch is not messing around.

What the future has in store for Mami and The Man remains to be seen.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are inseparable

Rhea Ripley was not happy over Becky Lynch insulting Dominik Mysterio and warned her against doing so. Imagine Mami's reaction if Lynch puts her hands on Dominik on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Ripley has held the Women's World Championship for about a year at this point. Lynch will do everything in her power to take Mami's title away at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The WWE Universe is in for an instant classic at The Show of Shows.

Did Dominik Mysterio go too far tonight on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!