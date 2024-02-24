Dominik Mysterio receives harsh non-PG chant at Elimination Chamber: What did the fans call him?

Dominik Mysterio appeared at Elimination Chamber 2024. The two-time NXT North American Champion accompanied Damian Priest and Finn Balor for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

'Dirty' Dom took the mic from WWE ring announcer Mike Rome before he could do the introduction for The Judgment Day. The 26-year-old star was bombarded with non-PG chants from Australian fans at Optus Stadium.

“Dom is a w**ker!” fans to Dominik at Elimination Chamber.

Check out The Judgment Day's entrance for their Undisputed Tag Team Title match below:

Dominik was attacked by New Catch Republic before he could cut his promo on the babyface tandem. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne sent him out of the ring before Bate told referee Aja Smith to ring the bell.

Dominik Mysterio tried to insert himself in the match countless times until the match official caught him in the act. He was removed from ringside to a massive reaction from veteran commentator Michael Cole as well as the thousands of fans in attendance at WWE Elimination Chamber.

