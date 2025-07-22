Dominik Mysterio to be replaced in The Judgment Day at SummerSlam after losing his title? Exploring the possibility 

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. This will be a major match that many will look forward to, as its outcome could alter the future of The Judgment Day. Mysterio losing the coveted title might have severe consequences, as it could question his position within the faction.Speculation is swirling that Dirty Dom might be kicked out of the group if he loses at SummerSlam. Finn Balor is on a mission to re-establish The Judgment Day as a dominant force and bring all the gold to his faction. Therefore, many believe he could bring AJ Styles into the group if the latter becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.Balor and Styles also share a storied history, making this a real prospect. However, the possibility of Dominik Mysterio getting replaced is very low. The Judgment Day has gained power after months of tension and conflict. It doesn’t seem like WWE has any plans to create a seismic shift within the group right now, especially since things are going well.WWE usually places those stars in The Judgment Day who need a spotlight to push their careers to new heights. This has been evident over the years. Well, AJ Styles is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE, and him joining the RAW faction is very unlikely. The Phenomenal One is also expected to remain a babyface on the roster.It will be interesting to see how things unfold at SummerSlam. Will The Judgment Day play a major role in the outcome of the bout? It remains to be seen.Dominik Mysterio to reveal his new enforcer at SummerSlam?Dominik Mysterio has been avoiding defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. Despite numerous attempts, he eventually failed and decided to take on the veteran in a match. Styles poses a legitimate threat to his title reign, and the 28-year-old is possibly aware of that.Therefore, Mysterio could play his trump card at SummerSlam. He could reveal Omos as his new enforcer at the upcoming premium live event. The Nigerian Giant has been away from WWE for quite some time, but he could suddenly appear at SummerSlam to help Dominik Mysterio beat AJ Styles.Omos could then be revealed as the new member of The Judgment Day. Dirty Dom is seemingly aware that he cannot defeat The Phenomenal One fair and square. As a result, he might decide to bring in The Nigerian Giant to ensure he walks out of SummerSlam with the Intercontinental Title.This could give rise to a new chapter within The Judgment Day, leaving fans flabbergasted. While this scenario will be intriguing, it remains speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dominik Mysterio.