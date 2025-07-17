Dominik Mysterio’s worst nightmare to return to WWE and kick him out of The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio could be on the verge of trouble. While the Intercontinental Champion is avoiding in-ring competition due to a rib injury, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will soon have him medically re-evaluated for a title match. Interestingly, however, he might face another major problem and be kicked out of The Judgment Day because of Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio hasn’t been on good terms with his father onscreen for three years. The IC Champ went from wrestling alongside Rey Mysterio to betraying him at the 2022 Clash at the Castle and calling him a ‘deadbeat dad.’ While the event marked his debut in The Judgment Day, he is currently in a position where he doesn’t have any trustworthy allies.

Liv Morgan is out with a shoulder injury, and Roxanne Perez might soon bring Raquel Rodriguez into Finn Balor's corner. After all, The Prodigy proved to be a loyal partner for Big Mami Cool against Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions. She also proved that she was a worthy replacement for The Miracle Kid by defending the Women’s Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at Evolution.

The final step to isolate Dom would be to bring back his worst nightmare, Rey Mysterio, and kick him out to include the legend in The Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently in the final stage of his career and may retire soon. Additionally, there is a possibility that the company could soon turn Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan into babyfaces.

Therefore, to achieve this goal, Dirty Dom could be replaced by Rey Mysterio in the heel faction, and then he could face his father in a retirement match later on. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

AJ Styles is desperately waiting for Dominik Mysterio to recover

WWE Superstar AJ Styles was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the match had to be canceled because Dominik suffered an unexpected injury. While the IC Champ is going around flashing his doctor’s note, The Phenomenal One isn’t staying quiet either.

This week on RAW, he was seen dramatically praying to God, asking Him to help Mysterio recover and bless him with good health. Before that, he had also left a ‘get well soon’ cake in The Judgment Day Clubhouse for Dirty Dom, while also letting him know that he is watching his every move.

This has created some entertaining comic relief moments thanks to the personalities of AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio. It would be interesting to see if the Intercontinental Champion is fit to fight and if he would have to defend his title against Styles at SummerSlam.

