Dominik Mysterio to start new alliance with major WWE star behind Liv Morgan's back on RAW? Exploring the potential

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio has been riding a massive wave of success since turning heel. He is currently part of The Judgment Day and is in a romantic relationship with Liv Morgan. Dirty Dom has made a name for himself as one of the dirtiest players in the game today, utilizing devious tactics to secure victories.

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will face off this Monday on RAW on Netflix in an Elimination Chamber qualifier match. The winner of the bout will join CM Punk, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre in the Men’s Chamber, with two additional names left to qualify.

In a shocking twist, Dominik Mysterio could intervene in the Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio match, potentially aiding The Maverick in securing the victory. Paul has repeatedly stated in his podcasts and interviews that his favorite person in WWE is Dirty Dom and he hopes to team up with him in the future.

Dominik’s support for Paul could mark the beginning of a new alliance between the two stars. Furthermore, the rivalry between father and son is far from over.

However, in another twist, Dirty Dom may assist Logan Paul without Liv Morgan’s being aware of it, creating further strain in their relationship. Dom has already been accused of acting on his own by Finn Balor, though Liv came out in support of her man then. The Stamford-based promotion has subtly been dropping hints about the potential breakup of the power couple.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative.

Liv Morgan discusses plans for children with Dominik Mysterio

Last year, in an interview with Cheap Heat's Peter Rosenberg, the former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was asked about the future of her relationship with Dirty Dom and whether they intend to have “Little Dirty Doms” one day.

The Miracle Kid stayed in her character, stating that they were taking everything slowly, adding that it would be cute to have a house full of little Dirty Doms. The next few weeks will reveal what interesting plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

With WrestleMania coming around soon, speculations are flying around over the star's roles at The Showcase of The Immortals and The Road to WrestleMania should be one to watch out for.

