"You're looking at the future US champ right here" - Logan Paul makes a bold prediction heading into his title match at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has made a bold prediction going into his match against Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The Maverick has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since making his in-ring debut at Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. At the event, he and The Miz defeated The Master of the 619 and his son Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Nearly two years later, the two superstars will meet in the ring again, but this time, it will be in a singles match, and a title will be on the line.

Speaking on the latest edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul stated that he is coming for Rey Mysterio, and he made a bold prediction that he is going to become the new United States Champion.

"I'm coming for you bro, you're looking at the future US champ right here. Unfortunately, I got to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend. I might have to punch him in the face a few times but... yeah, it su*ks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler. I respect Rey, how can you not? He's one of the greatest and surely the greatest luchador of all time. He just has something I need," Logan Paul said. [28:47 - 29:14]

You can check out the entire video below:

Logan Paul says he feels like he belongs in WWE

Logan Paul has played a heel character for the majority of his run, and he has been very good in his role. All of his matches have exceeded expectations.

The ultimate influencer said he got bit by the wrestling bug, and he feels that he belongs in WWE.

"I got this WWE bug, dude. I got the bug, and that's why I got it. I'm doing these things and I'm like 'oh this comes so much more natural to me than Boxing.' Like, people tell me I belong here, I actually kind of feel like I belong, and I have the opportunity to go after these champions and win these belts and I'm like, I don't know how many humans get this opportunity, I might have to take this," Logan Paul said. [29:33 - 30:00]

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul could win his first WWE title at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see what takes place at the upcoming premium live event.

Do you think Logan Paul will be the one to dethrone Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the IMPAULSIVE podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here