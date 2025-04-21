Dominik Mysterio takes over; New-look faction? 5 Predictions for the Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day has been the focal point of RAW for the better part of the last four years. WrestleMania 41 featured two matches with members of the group. Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental title in a four-man contest.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch. Gone are the days when the Judgment Day held multiple titles to lord over the RAW roster.

With the dynamics greatly changing week to week, WrestleMania 41 will be the impetus for a big shift within the group. The Judgment Day can go in one of the next five directions following WrestleMania 41.

#5. JD McDonagh returns, tries to mend fences

JD McDonagh was usually the bump guy for the Judgment Day. This meant that he was often the member who took the biggest bumps to make opponents look good.

It happened numerous times, but the most obvious instance of this was taking the big RKO during WarGames two years ago. The Irish Ace was injured during a tag team match with the War Raiders.

He managed to finish the match and gain loads of respect from allies and rivals alike. Erik and Ivar praised him after his injury. McDonagh could return to try and mend the rift between the two sides.

McDonagh would likely side with Finn Balor, but the group should come first. If things don't work out, JD can pick his side.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez go nuts on the women's roster

One of the most surprising title swaps at WrestleMania 41 was Morgan and Raquel losing to Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch. The champs were taken by surprise due to how they sent The Man packing from WWE last year.

Losing the titles after a 56-day run is disappointing due to the heel work done by Morgan and Rodriguez. The duo could amp up their assault on the RAW women's roster by terrorizing everyone ever further.

They'll obviously target Lynch and Valkyria but could extend their rage to Damage CTRL or any other person brazen enough to cross their paths. It doesn't feel like a betrayal would be the right move at this moment, especially with Liv eating the pin.

#3. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor continue an in-group feud

Dominik pinned Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor to capture the Intercontinental Championship. It was a logical booking decision to continue the rift between the allies.

Balor has bullied the younger star numerous times, even mocking how he couldn't get the job done against rivals like Damian Priest or Gunther. The interesting part is now he can't hold anything over Dirty Dom's head since he won the title.

The Prince didn't win. The two can battle over the title, and even have a "Loser Leaves The Judgment Day" match to end the tension.

#2. The Judgment Day gets a new member

Finn Balor has displayed professional jealousy throughout his tenure in the Judgment Day. He was envious that Priest won the World Heavyweight title when he could not. It just took nearly a year for that jealousy to boil over.

He'll be mad at Dominik for pinning him and winning the title. One easy way to squash the in-group tension would be to finally add a new member. Balor has been against the idea.

However, someone like Omos or Bronson Reed could join up, preventing Balor from bullying them physically. He could work on tempting the new member to his side. Even Rusev could re-debut as a member of RAW's top faction.

#1. The Judgment Day officially breaks up

Is it finally time for the Judgment Day to break up? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Wrestling factions have a built-in shelf life. The Shield, Evolution, and even the Judgment Day have had rifts that greatly altered or shattered the group.

Bookers have heavily teased the dissolution of the group numerous times, with the excommunication of Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Priest at various points. The stable's breakup can happen violently—which seems likely—or passively.

Balor and McDonagh could attack Dominik and Carlito with or without a new ally. The two sides could also decide to go their separate ways. Balor and McDonagh can remain a tag team while the other members can keep the faction going.

