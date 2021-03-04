"I was just intimidated of Tommy Dreamer" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion reveals hardcore legend's reaction to his title victory

Former WWE wrestler Cliff Compton - AKA Domino - has opened up on some of the reactions he received upon winning the WWE Tag Team Championships, as part of the tag team Deuce 'n Domino.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Domino explained how thrilled he was to have won the title so early into his main roster run on SmackDown! He also highlighted the reaction of a specific wrestler who was with WWE at the time - ECW legend Tommy Dreamer.

Domino told how he was initially intimidated of Dreamer, but how happy Dreamer was for them in winning the gold. Here's what Domino had to say:

"I remember Arn Anderson was the agent and everybody was really pleased with it and knew that was my goal. The goal was to get into the WWE and I was in a tag team, and the highest point you could reach was the Tag Team titles. So that was my goal. And it was great. I remember seeing Tommy Dreamer. He was there in the back and you know, he congratulated me. So everything was kind of, wow, I can barely remember. I used to be scared to talk to Tommy because I was just intimidated of Tommy Dreamer, and here he is congratulating me on the tag team title victory. So it was it was pretty crazy man. That's it."

Domino recalls winning the WWE Tag Team Championships

Likely to be the highlight of any tag team wrestler's career, Domino also discussed how the crowd in attendance reacted when he and Deuce finally defeated Paul London and Brian Kendrick to claim tag team gold:

"At that time WWE wasn't really big on tag team wrestling. They weren't really. It wasn't a focal point, I should say so. It was crazy though. I mean, I remember it like it was yesterday. It was Milan Italy, sold out with like, I don't know, 15,000 (people). I think the crowd was really surprised because I remember the three count. Everyone was like: ‘Whoa. Boo.’ It was good."

Deuce 'n Domino eventually split as a tag team, before being released by WWE in 2008 and 2009.