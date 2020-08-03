Drake Maverick shares how being let go affected his mental health

Drake Maverick was released from his contract in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. He still wrestled in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and lost in the finals to El Hijo del Fantasma. Even though Drake Maverick lost the match, Triple H handed him a contract that signed him on as an NXT Superstar.

Drake Maverick shares how getting let go took a toll on him

Drake Maverick was in conversation with talkSPORT. During the interview, the NXT Superstar spoke about the time he was let go by WWE. Maverick revealed how it felt wrestling without a contract.

“The most nervous I was out of all of the matches was the Jake Atlas match because it was the first one. I was going into work thinking ‘am I gonna get treated differently? Am I gonna have to talk to Hunter [Triple H] and have these weird talks where we sit down and it’s like a counseling session?’"

Drake Maverick further shared how WWE letting him go during the pandemic, took a toll on his mental health.

“It made me sad someday. I had some bad mental health days because I was…. you look on your Twitter feed – people get this all the time. I get some very untoward things, like that I used some of my friends that I care very deeply about and that I didn’t think of them or care about them. Again – no one else was in the same situation – and every one of those people that I was accused of using were patting me on the back saying ‘Go get it, man. You’re doing exactly what we would do if we were put in that situation.’ These are trying times, man. It sucks. You’ve got to take care of your family and go balls to the wall with it. It was hard on the brain because I’d never do anything like that, and be so malicious. There are some people out there who would, and that’s where it hurt.”

Now that Drake Maverick has signed a deal with WWE, it looks like he is in a happier place and content with his role.