Dream Booking the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble

The first ever women's Royal Rumble was a huge success.

The second women's Royal Rumble will take place on January 27, 2019, at the Royal Rumble pay per view. The winner of the match will receive a championship match against either Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey or SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 35.

Several top competitors including Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, Carmella, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott have all already declared their entries for the match. Other women like Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Tamina, Lana, Billie Kay, & Peyton Royce will certainly declare themselves to be entering this match.

Entrants 1-5

#1 Bayley

The Hugger

Bayley is the number one entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble. Having a strong performance in this match will help her to regain her favor with the WWE Universe.

#2 Nia Jax

The Irresistible Force

Nia Jax enters at #2 and Bayley has a tough task ahead of her. Bayley immediately takes the fight to the Irresistible Force with multiple dropkicks before Nia Jax takes control with a brutal clothesline. She then plants Bayley with a military press slam followed up by multiple elbow drops.

#3 Naomi

Feel the Glow

Naomi comes out next and Bayley and Naomi start to take the fight to Nia Jax with a springboard crossbody by Naomi followed by a diving uppercut from the middle rope by Bayley.

#4 Alicia Fox

The Crazy One

Alicia Fox comes up next and yells about how she is the captain of the Raw women’s division. Alicia Fox, Bayley, and Naomi then all hit Nia Jax with a triple dropkick. She then hits both Bayley and Naomi with tilt-a-whirl backbreakers.

#5 Lana

It is Lana Day because Lana is the best, Lana number one!

Lana comes to the ring and hits multiple clotheslines. Alicia Fox then goes to eliminate Nia Jax but Nia Jax throws her over the top rope. Lana then hits Nia Jax with the Lana Buster. Lana stands tall in the ring.

Who is still in the match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Naomi, and Lana

