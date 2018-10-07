Dream Booking the WWE World Cup (Part 1: Participants)

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.68K // 07 Oct 2018, 11:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor definitely should compete in this.

The World Cup will take place at the Crown Jewel on Friday, November 2, 2018. The World Cup tournament will help to determine who is the best in the world and will probably include superstars from Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK.

#16 Mansoor (Saudi Arabia)

The Saudi Arabian government probably would like to see a Saudi Arabain represented in this tournament.

Mansoor was one of WWE's Saudi Arabian signees earlier in the year. He is 17 years old and appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He is currently training at the Performance Center. He would definitely benefit from appearing in this tournament and facing someone like Randy Orton or Andrade 'Cien' Almas even if he gets eliminated in the first round.

#15 Buddy Murphy (Australia)

The Cruiserweight Champion definitely deserves an opportunity to shine in the tournament.

Buddy Murphy is the current Cruiserweight Champion. He just won the title by defeating former champion Cedric Alexander in his home country. Buddy Murphy is one of WWE's only Australian performers and since 205 Live might be getting some newfound hype as a result of the excellent Cruiserweight Championship match at Super Showdown, WWE may want the current Cruiserweight Champion to wrestle against the best of the best.

1 / 15 NEXT