Dream scenario for Brock Lesnar's WWE return to RAW Underground explained

WWE introduced the RAW Underground concept on this week's episode of its flagship brand and the shoot-style wrestling contest has managed to get a majority of the fans talking about its potential. RAW Underground's setup has naturally given rise to speculation about Brock Lesnar possibly being involved in WWE's ambitious new project. After all, it perfectly suits The Beast Incarnate's smash-mouth combat style.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the possibility of Brock Lesnar being brought back for RAW Underground.

Tom Colohue naturally loved the idea of the former WWE Champion strutting his stuff on RAW Underground. He felt that the arena is perfect for Lesnar, similar to The Hurt Business.

Korey Gunz then went on to propose a great creative idea regarding how Brock Lesnar could return on RAW Underground.

WWE is still testing the waters when it comes to the new concept but they could potentially unveil the RAW Underground Championship in due time. Once the belt is introduced, WWE could crown a champion, and Bobby Lashley is the ideal person to hold the title.

WWE could then get Brock Lesnar back for the dream showdown against Bobby Lashley for the RAW Underground Championship. As Gunz noted, the creative writes itself.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley in a RAW Underground Championship fight?

It's no secret that Bobby Lashley's main goal in WWE is to have a match against Lesnar and he has often pitched the idea of having a hard-hitting shoot-style fight with the former UFC Champion.

WWE could finally book the dream match on RAW Underground.

Here's Korey Gunz's idea for the simple yet tantalizing storyline, as explained on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Yeah, in my opinion, the creative writes itself where you go with this RAW Underground, and eventually, maybe you get the RAW Underground champion and then in walks Brock Lesnar, ready to just take that title of the best fighter in the WWE. I think it would be a great way to get to this Lashley-Lesnar match or maybe it's more of a fight than we've been hearing so much about that Lashley has been pushing for. Maybe make Lashley the RAW Underground Champion and then Lesnar shows up to challenge him for the crown. To me that's too obvious, that would be the direction to go."

What do you guys think? Do you like the sound of a Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar fight for the RAW Underground Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.