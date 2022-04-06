Gunther is one of the best superstars wrestling on WWE NXT at the moment. He has been running roughshod on the brand with Imperium stablemates Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel backing him up.

Gunther's most impressive achievement is his record-breaking NXT UK Championship reign. From start to finish, it was one of the most impressive and dominant championship runs we have seen in wrestling history.

Being one of the best wrestlers in the world, the former Walter's resume is astonishing. His career has seen him achieve many feats, but it is his NXT UK Championship reign that stands out.

Throughout his time as champion, the Austrian has defeated some of the best wrestlers on the planet. These include the likes of Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Tommaso Ciampa and Ilja Dragunov. The latter ultimately ended his historic title reign, defeating him at NXT Takeover 36 in a highly-acclaimed match.

Naturally, the question arises - how long did Gunther hold the NXT UK Championship?

The Ring General held the NXT UK Championship for a staggering 870 days. It is the longest NXT UK Championship reign in WWE history. More importantly, it is the longest championship reign in WWE history since 1988.

Gunther's claim to fame

In his time as an NXT Superstar, Gunther has accomplished more than most. His stock as one of the best wrestlers on the planet only solidified through his accomplishments and was cemented with his NXT UK Championship reign.

The Austrian Anomaly won the title by defeating Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: New York, ending the latter's then-record-setting reign of 685 days. For more than two years, he would defend the championship against all comers and come out victorious every single time.

The best thing about the former Walter's championship reign was the quality of matches he was contesting. His matches against the likes of Dunne, Tyler Bate and Ilja Dragunov went down as some of the greatest matches fans have ever seen.

It took Dragunov's Herculean effort in a rematch to finally end The Ring General's legendary title reign. On Day 870, the Russian defeated him at NXT Takeover 36 to become NXT UK Champion for the first time.

The Austrian then made the jump to the NXT brand, where he has continued to dominate alongside his Imperium stablemates Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. His last NXT UK match came against Nathan Frazer, where he came out victorious.

