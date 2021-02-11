Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-final matches to take place on this week's episode of NXT

On NXT, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is well underway. The men's tournament has been a staple of the NXT calendar for a few years, but 2021 is giving fans the inaugural tournament in the women's division. On this week's episode of NXT, the semi-final round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is set to take place.

On the men's side, rivals-turned-tag-team-partners Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will take on the Grizzled Young Veterans. James Drake and Zack Gibson are an established tag team, and they'll hope to use their experience to their advantage.

On their way to the semi-finals, Thatcher and Ciampa have disposed of Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese, and they also defeated the Undisputed ERA. So far, Grizzled Young Veterans have plowed through Ever-Rise, and they also won a match against KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff.

The other men's semi-final match will feature NXT newcomers MSK. They'll be facing Legado del Fantasma tonight. On their route to the semi-finals, MSK have defeated Jake Altas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. They also defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. Legado del Fantasma have overcome Lucha House Party and the Bollywood Boyz to earn their spot in the semi-finals.

The Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-finals will also be taking place on NXT

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon on NXT

The pairing of Raquel González and Dakota Kai has already earned its place in the finals of the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This match will take place on February 14 at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

This week's episode of NXT will determine which team will face González and Kai. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way will face Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a semi-final match. LeRae and Hartwell defeated Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin to advance in the tournament. Moon and Blackheart overcame the team of Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark in the first round.

