2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners crowned

The BroserWeights putting on ankle locks on Grizzled Young Veterans

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured the finals of this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in the main event. NXT's makeshift team of Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle - The BroserWeights defeated NXT UK's Grizzled Young Veterans - Zack Gibson & James Drake to become the winners of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

As it was announced on WWE Worlds Collide, the winners would earn a title shot for the NXT Tag Team Championship and now Dunne & Riddle will face The Undisputed Era for the tag titles at TakeOver: Portland.

The BroserWeights vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

The match started with the Grizzled Young Veterans getting some early advantage over The BroserWeights where Drake & Gibson strategically launched a tandem attack on Dunne. After The Bruiserweight managed to make a hot tag to Riddle, the situation shifted to their favor for a moment.

Both teams utilized double team maneuvers on each other and at certain points during the match the other team applied double submission moves on the opponent team. The BroserWeights picked up the victory after Dunne hit an enzuigiri on Drake and Riddle finished him off with the Bro To Sleep and then got the pin.