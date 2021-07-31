"I thought it was brilliantly executed" - Dutch Mantell praises WWE's booking decisions on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has praised WWE for the booking they are doing on SmackDown. Mantell commented on the show stating that he was surprised to see two good shows from the blue brand in two consecutive weeks.

SmackDown had a great episode tonight featuring a lot of twists and turns throughout the episode.

The show included a contract signing between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns which did not end as expected. SmackDown even saw the return of The Boss, Sasha Banks who threw multiple curveballs at the fans, first befriending Bianca Belair and then betraying her.

Dutch Mantell, who previously managed former WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio and Jack Swagger, appeared on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk where he provided a review of this week's episode of SmackDown.

Mantell had high praise for the show and even claimed it was miles ahead of Monday Night RAW.

"I thought it was brilliantly executed. I don't know who is booking and actually putting all this together...and I told you guys before we went on air...I told y'all that I was a little teed off and you asked why and I said that there is nothing for me to knock. Last week in Miami and the dual shows and the tonight and I'm thinking, 'Well...tonight can't be as good as last week,' but it was as good, because there is nothing to knock about this show. SmackDown is the show. I think this is leaving RAW in the dust!" said Dutch Mantell.

It really was a great episode of SmackDown and was a perfect example of how WWE continues to do such great work booking episodes of the blue brand.

John Cena got his Universal Championship match on this week's episode of SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was supposed to see the official contract signing between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. However, things ended unexpectedly when John Cena managed to steal the contract and pen his name on the dotted line.

Cena stole the contract from Baron Corbin, who originally took it from Finn Balor in an attempt to turn his life around.

It was confirmed later on in a backstage segment of SmackDown by WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that it was a legitimate contract signing, and that Roman Reigns will face John Cena at SummerSlam.

