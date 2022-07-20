"Stupidest gimmick I've ever seen" - WWE Legend recaps brutally honest conversation he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Pro Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) recently gave his thoughts on Stone Cold Steve Austin's early work in WWE.

The Texas native is known all over the world as a tough guy who doesn't take anything from anybody. However, his original gimmick, 'The Ringmaster', which first appeared in 1995 is not perceived as one of wrestling's greatest-ever characters.

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager said that he told The Texas Rattlesnake in 1995 about what he thought about The Ringmaster.

"It was stupid. I told him. I said 'man that is the stupidest gimmick I've ever seen in my life' and I said, 'I have an idea for you'. But he said I got an idea for myself. I said, 'okay then go pitch it to him' He must have pitched it to him because they went for it and the rest is history." From 1:41 to 2:00

Thankfully, Steve Austin would go on to change his entire appearance a year or so later, leading to the creation of one of the greatest ever superstars in WWE history.

Former WWE Superstar on Stone Cold Steve Austin's impact on the business

The WWE Hall of Famer's change in attitude in the mid 1990s led to the birth of an anti-authority character which many have tried to replicate but never repeat.

One star who resonates with Austin's mindset as a performer is AEW and ROH star Mercedes Martinez, who said in an interview with “Complex Unsanctioned” that Austin chose to do things his way.

"Everyone wants to love the rebel and he defied all of society’s rules,” she explained. “He said, ‘F*** you guys, I’m gonna do this s**t my way because the way y’all are doing it ain’t right. So I’m going to come in here, I’m going to f*** up the system." H/T Sportskeeda

Stone Cold Steve Austin's no-nonsense persona clicked with the entire WWE fanbase regardless of age, race or gender, resulting in his popularity remaining as strong today with fans as it was 25 years ago.

