"I don't see Roman Reigns swapping it at all" - Former WWE manager on which titles could change hands at Extreme Rules (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell predicted which matches could involve title changes, including the main event between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor at this Sunday's Extreme Rules.

Mantell was affirmative that Roman Reigns would not be losing the title at the PPV. The former WWE manager also predicted that Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship was probably not changing hands.

However, Dutch suggested that WWE might put the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the Street Profits:

“I don't see Roman Reigns swapping it at all. And I don't see Bianca. I don't think it's gonna change. What else is up? I think that (SmackDown Tag Team Championships) could change,” Mantell said.

The panel members acknowledged that Damian Priest had been booked very strongly on RAW, and he would not lose the US Title to Sheamus or Hardy. Mantell agreed with the podcast's co-hosts, stating that the RAW Women's Championship could change hands on Sunday's PPV.

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Finn Balor

The main event of Extreme Rules will feature The Demon Finn Balor going up against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a bid to capture the title he never lost in an 'Extreme Rules' match.

WWE has advertised a stacked card for the Extreme Rules PPV. The show will feature a total of six matches, out of which five will have titles on the line featuring both RAW and SmackDown.

Carmella and Liv Morgan will settle their rivalry in a grudge match. Damian Priest will defend the United States Championship against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat match.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be on the line as the Street Profits challenge The Usos. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also be in action against the Twisted Goddess Alexa Bliss. Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Bianca Belair.

Also Read

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Look who we at Sportskeeda got to officially preview Extreme Rules on our YouTube channel!

Edited by Angana Roy