Dutch Mantell lashes out at released star; glad that WWE cut ties with him

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the release of Matt Riddle from the company

Riddle was another name to be let go of the company after the recent TKO merger. However, his case was a bit more complicated than some of the other releases. He had been mired in controversy over his personal life choices and the recent incident at JFK airport also garnered bad press for him.

During the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran felt that the company was right in cutting ties with the 37-year-old star. He felt that Riddle was the source of a lot of trouble for the sports entertainment juggernaut and ultimately the executives had to make the decision to let him go.

"I'm glad WWE kinda, again, I'm not glad he lost his job. But I am glad the WWE said, 'Hey man, we've given you every chance in the book. It's just not gonna work out. You're more trouble than you're worth.' And they told him and let him go." [From 59:25 - 59:45]

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette also came down hard on Riddle

Matt Riddle has been drawing a lot of flak since his release. This past week, former WWE employee and wrestling veteran Jim Cornette also blasted The Original Bro, stating that he acted out without thinking of the consequences.

"Apparently, Mr. Riddle's gimmick that we've said looks too much like real to be a gimmick is real. He's a complete f**king moron. Everything he does is ill thought out and potentially poorly executed."

For now, Riddle is serving his 90-day non-compete and there is still no word on which company he will sign up with next. However, the former United States Champion is still a huge name in the world of combat sports and could still be a huge draw for any company that he chooses to work with.

