"People were disappointed" - WWE legend doesn't think The Undertaker's streak should have ended (Exclusive)

According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak should not have been broken.

The Deadman's 21 year long winning streak came to an end at WrestleMania XXX after three F5s by The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. Everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome was in utter disbelief, and so were fans watching at home.

Dutch Mantell, an expert panelist for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, stated that Vince McMahon was protective of The Undertaker's character because it was his self-image. He added that if it was up to Vince, The Pheom's streak would still be intact.

"That was almost a self-image of what Vince saw himself, and that was his gimmick. So you know, if it's his gimmick, he's gonna protect it and he protected it for twenty years at WrestleMania. Didn't Undertaker go 20-0 or 21-0 and he never lost? And in my mind, I don't think he should ever have lost. I think I would have kept that record intact even though he did lose to Brock Lesnar. It may have helped Lesnar, I don't know, but I think people were disappointed. I think they were more disappointed that Undertaker lost than Brock Lesnar beat him. But I think Mark, he was great, and he still is." said Dutch. (18:25-19:23)

The Undertaker was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Finally, after taking souls and digging holes for three decades, The Underaker will take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. The seven-time world champion has been a part of some of the most iconic moments in WWE and will headline this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into this year's Hall of Fame as announced last week. WrestleMania 38 will take place in his home state of Texas, making it even more special.

