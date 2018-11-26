Dwayne Johnson news: Big Trouble In Little China reboot probably won't have original star

Russel as Jack Burton, and The Rock.

What's the story?

Big Trouble In Little China star Kurt Russel has said he does not think he'll be in the upcoming reboot, which is set to be produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

In case you didn't know

Big Trouble In Little China was released in 1986 and starred Kurt Russel as Jack Burton, who helps rescues his friend's fiancée but stumbles on an ancient Chinese underworld along the way.

Upon release, the film was a box-office bomb, grossing just $11.1 million from a $19-25 million budget, but has become a cult hit in recent years.

In 2015, The Wrap reported that Johnson was intending to make a remake, and hired Marvel staff Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz as scriptwriters.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to USA Today, Russel said how he does not believe he will be in the upcoming film but wishes the Brahma Bull and his production crew all the best.

"He's just a really good guy. I like working with him and if he's going to do it, he and his crew will hopefully be able to come up with something that I guess makes the title work.

Johnson's Big Trouble In Little China has been in development for many years now, as the former champion's busy schedule has caused it to develop slowly.

Despite this, Johnson is still hopeful that the film will be out in the very near future.

Before that though, Rock will release 'Fighting with my Family', a biopic about the life and career of current SmackDown Live GM Paige.

What's next?

Whilst there is no confirmed release date for the Big Trouble sequel, Fighting with my Family will be released Valentines Day 2019, and will star Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn.