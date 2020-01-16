DX set to return at WWE Live at Madison Square Garden

D-Generation X during their WWE Hall of Fame induction

On March 22, D-Generation X is set to make an appearance at WWE Live's Road to WrestleMania show on the famous Madison Square Garden. It is not clear as of yet if the Hall of Famer group will wrestle on that particular night or only make an appearance but according to MSG's Instagram handle, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg are set to make an appearance.

WWE's official website also included the fact that this will be the first time that D-Generation X will be making an appearance as a group in over a decade.

D-Generation X reuniting

The highly popular and influential group has contributed a lot to WWE's tag-team division. While debuting as a heel faction during the heyday of Attitude Era, the group is also remembered as a tag-team consisting of Triple H and Shawn Michaels where the duo has also been Tag Team Champions on multiple occasions.

Even though the Heartbreak Kid retired from wrestling in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in a Streak vs. Career match, he reunited with Triple H to reform DX and took on The Undertaker and Kane in a tag-team match at the 2018 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen if the legendary group will get to perform at The World's Most Famous Arena but even if they don't, the WWE Universe will be ready.