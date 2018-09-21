Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: Why DX vs Brothers of Destruction is best for business

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
756   //    21 Sep 2018, 15:37 IST

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been friends as long as one has seen these two superstars on WWE. Both these wrestlers have had great Tag-Team matches and very heated feud against each other. On the other side of the same spectrum, Kane and The Undertaker have been the Brothers of Destruction wreaking havoc inside the ring.

The last time Shawn Michaels appeared on RAW, he was involved in a heated argument with The Undertaker.

It wasn't anything about the "One Last Time" happening between The Undertaker and Triple H at Super Show-Down Australia, that Micahels had come to address. WWE Universe was left wondering if Michaels was returning to the ring one last time as well, to potentially settle his odds against The Phenom. There are various theories as to how Michaels could return to the ring, or not return but just rise speculations about the same.

But in the most recent episode of RAW, when The Undertaker made an appearance to address his match against Triple H as a reply to The Game who vowed to take The Undertaker down in the last episode.

The Undertaker revealed his partner by the ringside in response to Triple H having his friend Shawn Michaels standing there for him.

The revelation of Kane and Brothers of Destruction coming to Australia to potentially take down Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the popular duo called the D-Generation X raised a lot of eyebrows.

With the next Live Event in the series of outside USA tour happening to promote WWE happening in Abu Dhabi, it seems like WWE has plans for a Tag-Team match between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction.

This idea is great for various reasons. The last time The Undertaker was in a tag-team match, it was a fairly one-sided game even from the looks of it. T

The Undertaker teamed up with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns for the six-man tag-team match.

Shawn Michaels has talked about his return a couple of times on various podcasts and had always cited how he doesn't want to fight anybody half his age.

This particular match makes more sense because just how Triple H and The Undertaker's "One Last Time" looks an unpredictable match on who might be the winner, the rumored Tag-Team match open up the same possibilities.

There will be so much going into the match, with the DX in-ring action after almost a decade and The Brothers of Destruction wreaking havoc on both the superstars.

I am more excited about this Tag-Team match if it so happens.

WWE Crown Jewel 2018 D-Generation X The Undertaker Triple H WWE Network
