Super Showdown is WWE's first venture on the island country. It is to be held on October 6th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The show has garnered a lot of attention as the match card is lined with amazing matches which will pull everyone's attention alike. The card has been built exceedingly well, and the stadium will be filled with excitement and interest.

Recently, WWE has had a jam-packed schedule with many PPV's and a confused match card. But, HIAC has proved to be a good build-up for the Super Showdown, and it is a good venture for expanding their business in Australia. WWE is now paying attention to foreign ventures and is expanding their brand all over the world.

The PPV is more of a promotional event, but we cannot deny WWE efforts because they've put in a lot of effort to build this tremendous event. Here are my predictions for the PPV:

#1 Triple H vs The Undertaker

Winner: The Undertaker

Hunter vs The Dead Man

Veteran vs Veteran match. An amazing strategy to pull the attention of the older fans who have seen these two wrestlers at their prime.

Cerebral Assasin vs The Phenom, the match is going to be a huge ticket seller as the two of them haven't buried the hatchet after WM 28 where Hunter had to taste defeat. Shawn Michaels is involved in this fight after his confrontation with The Deadman a few weeks ago on RAW.

Also, Shawn Michaels will also be involved in this match which will make the match very interesting. Michaels can be added as a special referee to make the match a crowd favourite.

WWE would not want to sacrifice The Undertaker's credibility by making him lose this important match because it is promoted as the last match between the two. According to me, The Undertaker will have the last laugh in Australia.

