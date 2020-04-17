EC3 reveals surprising new look following WWE release

The former IMPACT star showed off a new look after his WWE exit was confirmed.

EC3 was one of 20 on-screen talents released yesterday.

EC3 was released from his WWE contract yesterday

Yesterday, 20 WWE Superstars were released from their contracts after the company announced that they had to reduce their headcount in response to the economic challenges raised from the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the Superstars released were names such as Rusev, Kurt Angle, Gallows & Anderson, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Rowan, and EC3.

The latter has not been featured on television for a while, and took to social media shortly after his release to reveal a surprising new look!

In a post shortly after the release announcements subsided, the former IMPACT star would share a "character synopsis" on Twitter, where his hood was up for the entirety, right until the very end of the video.

ec3 character synopsis⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Created by a perfect storm of frustration, angst, restraint, solitude and the sense of losing everything, the character of ec3 forced himself to consider the inconceivable.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

That he was defeated.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/63vA5avDgg — essential character III (@therealec3) April 15, 2020

At the conclusion, EC3 reveals that he now has a completely shaved head. The former NXT star has been sharing several workout videos for the past few weeks, but has always either had a hat on, his hood up, or a towel on his head while showing off his new and improved, even more ripped physique - but the last post shared in which his full head was visible still had his trademark dark, wavy locks.

Well, tonight, EC3 took to Twitter to further enhance his new persona with a Twitter post seemingly taking aim at stars posting motivational posts and talking about the future, which showed him doing push-ups, revealing the crew cut in its entirety.

I will not copy and paste a motivational quote. ⁣

⁣

I will not make proclamations about a future that is uncertain, not only for an industry, but a planet as a whole. ⁣

⁣

I am not a victim. I am not the first, I will not be the last. ⁣

⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/3R89iJCtRI — essential character III (@therealec3) April 16, 2020

EC3 detailed his entire new persona and its characteristics in a thread of comments posted under the video posted last night, of which you can read it in full here. The former IMPACT star would also send a message to good friend Drake Maverick in another thread, who was also released yesterday.

The other names on the list were Rusev, Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan, Sarah Logan, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Aiden English, Primo & Epico, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis.

The releases were part of staff reduction measures confirmed by WWE in a statement yesterday in response to the current coronavirus pandemic. The company is scheduled to report its first quarter 2020 results on April 23rd after the close of the market. There is no word yet as to whether there will be more talent released or not.