EC3 teases major new look for 6-time Champion following WWE exit

After revealing his own new look, EC3 is helping his friend sport a new look.

Drake Maverick and EC3 were among the Superstars released by WWE

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has a teased a new-look for 6-time WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick. This comes just a day after he revealed his new look on Twitter, via a video where he was seen performing push-ups.

Both Drake Maverick and EC3 were among the WWE Superstars who were released by the company in a bid to cut costs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Since being released by the company, EC3 has been heavily active on social media, with his recent post hinting towards a new look for his friend Drake Maverick.

In a photo posted on Twitter, EC3 is seen holding a trimmer in his hand with Maverick sitting in front of him with a rather gloomy expression on his face.

You are becoming who you are supposed to be.⁣

⁣

Good luck to @wwemaverick in the #cwc.⁣

⁣

You have been warned.⁣

⁣#FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/5HM7YltOpO — essential character III (@therealec3) April 17, 2020

After looking at the picture, it could be safe to assume that Drake Maverick might sport a look similar to that of his friend EC3. Both of these Superstars are free agents now and can use this opportunity to reinvent themselves as a means to get back to the top.

EC3 and Drave Maverick aren’t the only ones who were let go by the company as the likes of Erick Rowan, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Rusev, Luke Gallows, and Karl Andersen were among the many others released by WWE on Wednesday.