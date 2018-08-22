Eight People That Will Be Negatively Affected By The Shield's Controversial Reunion On Raw

The Shield is back and while the fans are happy, it might not be such a good thing.

The Shield is finally back!

While that is no doubt a great thing for various reasons, especially since it finally gives WWE a chance to turn Roman Reigns into a top guy, the move isn't without its causalities. In fact, while The Barclay's Centre seemed to come unglued when the big reveal happened, they seemingly forgot all that this move meant for the future of the company.

With that being said and WWE pulling out there ace in the hole to finally get the fans behind Roman Reigns in a way that hasn't happened since the original Shield debuted, what happens next? Furthermore, what happens to everyone in the title picture that isn't Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, or Seth Rollins?. Do they even have a chance now?

Believe it or not, the answer to that question is a resounding no and while there will no doubt be contenders that step up to the challenge of beating all three members of The Shield and winning a title, it's not something that's going to happen right away. In fact, judging by the way WWE has booked The Shield in the past, it could be a while before Reigns loses his title.

Who's going to be most affected though? Who will have to wait a while before they ever get another shot with the big red belt? Also, who is set to fall at the hands of The Shield as their reign progresses? In the end, it's not a perfect science at all and the situation could change on a dime, but here are five people that are going to be negatively affected by this.

#8 Finn Balor

When will Finn Balor get another shot at The Universal championship after losing clean to Roman Reigns?

Let's be honest here.

Finn Balor losing clean to Roman Reigns on Raw Monday Night is only going to hurt Balor's stock with fans more and pretty much knocks him out of the title picture in the process. In fact, between Bruan Strowman almost winning the title and The Shield reuniting, it seems like Balor has essentially become an afterthought.

Unfortunately for Balor, that most likely means he will not be getting a rematch anytime soon and will most likely be moved back down to the mid-card. then again, even if he does get a rematch, he's a sitting duck due to the fact that The Shield will triple team him if he comes closing to winning the title.

If nothing else, the shield reunion creates an unwinnable situation for Finn Balor moving forward. Not only is that evident by the extremely low chance of him taking back the title with Reigns as champion, but also by how much fans have already forgotten about Balor after what happened on Raw the night after Summerslam.

