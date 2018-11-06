8 Things WWE Must Do To Make Brock Lesnar's Title Reign More Exciting For Fans

What happens next now that Brock Lesnar is Universal champion again?

Whether The WWE Universe likes it or not, Brock Lesnar is your reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion of the world! Of course, fans were probably hoping that Braun Strowman would overcome the odds at Crown Jewel and win his first championship, but the company put the belt on Brock Lesnar instead.

Beyond that, they reportedly signed him to a two-match deal with the company, which is said to conclude a match at Survivor Series with AJ Styles and a match with an undisclosed opponent at WrestleMania 35. With that being said and Survivor Series not being a title match, it seems like WWE is planning at least a five-month title reign for Lesnar.

Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, that means they will once again have to put up with a part-time champion that shows up when he wants to and when the money is right. Furthermore, it means that some of their favourite superstars won't get the main event opportunities they deserve due to WWE only booking Lesnar with certain opponents.

With all that in mind and fans seemingly ready to strap in for another long Brock Lesnar title reign, here are eight things they can do to at least make things interesting.

#8 Continue booking him as a mega heel

WWE needs to turn Brock Lesnar into a monster heel again!

If there is one thing WWE did right during the build-up to the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, it was that they made Lesnar look like he absolutely did not want to be there. Not only did that one characteristic make Reigns instantly more likeable by comparison, but it was also third wall breaking in a way that almost acknowledged the fans concerns.

In fact, it was almost like the company was speaking directly to the fans and telling them they were justified in hating Lesnar. Beyond that, they literally made him out to be the most ungrateful, egotistic, psychopath The WWE has ever seen, which was great storytelling on the company's part.

With that being said, WWE definitely needs to bring part two of this to his title reign, especially early on in his run with the belt. That way, WWE gives fans the interesting storytelling they need to get them behind the feud and would pretty much ensure that Raw is must watch tv when he is one.

