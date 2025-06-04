El Grande Americano to get removed from Money in the Bank & replaced by major WWE star? Potential explored

El Grande Americano shocked the world on this week's WWE RAW. He defeated CM Punk and AJ Styles, albeit thanks to interference, to earn entry into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

While this is huge for his career, fans are well aware that the man under the mask, Chad Gable, is quite busy that day. In fact, an incident earlier in the night could lead to Americano being replaced in WWE's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by Dominik Mysterio.

Chad Gable is set to battle El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide just a few hours before Money in the Bank. There is a chance that Gable could lose that match and perhaps even be unable to compete later that same night. Injuries happen in wrestling often. If that is indeed what happens, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has an obvious replacement in Dirty Dom.

Dominik Mysterio is a former tag team champion and NXT North American Champion. He is also the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. If anyone would be a fitting replacement for Americano, it could be Dirty Dom, especially since they both fill similar niches.

Roxanne Perez could convince WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to put Dominik Mysterio in the match

If Chad Gable is hurt during his match with El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide or is otherwise deemed unable to compete, there is another reason why Dominik Mysterio could end up in the bout. Roxanne Perez could pull some strings.

The Prodigy is one of WWE RAW's newest sensations. After spending several years on NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Championship twice, Roxanne has been signed by Adam Pearce and is being courted by The Judgment Day.

Dominik seems conflicted about Roxanne, but Finn Balor loves her. In an effort to fully convince young Mysterio to join the group, Perez could speak with the RAW General Manager and convince him why the IC Champion would be the perfect replacement for Americano.

This would not only benefit Dirty Dom, but it would likely earn The Prodigy brownie points with both Mysterio and even Liv Morgan. This move could be what fully integrates Roxanne into the fold.

