El Torito jokingly claimed that WWE Superstar ended his career

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

El Torito used to help Los Matadores in their matches

At 4ft 5in, El Torito is among the shortest Superstars in WWE history, but that did not prevent him from receiving plenty of television time alongside Los Matadores duo Diego and Fernando (aka Primo and Epico Colon) in 2013-15.

One of his most memorable spots in a WWE match came when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pinned him down in the middle of the ring, allowing Big E to land a huge splash onto his 99lbs body.

Speaking on this week’s episode of the Feel The Power podcast, Big E revealed that El Torito was “a great time backstage” and he even joked that The New Day member had ended his career.

“Afterwards, he came up to me, he speaks some English but it’s really limited. I think he said something about me being stiff and that I ended his career. He was joking around. He was a great time backstage, but yeah. So much fun.”

What happened to El Torito?

El Torito was attacked by Diego and Fernando after Los Matadores’ defeat against The Dudley Boyz on RAW in September 2015, bringing an end to the trio’s two-year alliance.

After being released by WWE in May 2016, Torito began working for various different promotions under the name Mascarita Dorada.

You can relive El Torito's final meaningful WWE segment in the video below.