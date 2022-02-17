5 things that must happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Saudi Arabia will host its first-ever WWE Elimination Chamber on February 19, 2022. The company has booked some massive matches for the show to ensure fans have something to look forward to.

Lita will return to the ring to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title at the show. WWE will also look to crown the next challenger to the title in a six-woman Elimination Chamber Match.

Goldberg and Roman Reigns will collide for the first time on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley will face five top superstars to defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

The Miz and Rey Mysterio are also booked to compete in a grudge match at the premium live event. That’s not all, as Drew McIntyre will look to kick Madcap Moss’s head off at the show.

The night’s card is packed with quality bookings. With that in mind, take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. The Viking Raiders become the new tag team champions at WWE Elimination Chamber

At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Viking Raiders will try to get to the top of the SmackDown tag team division. Erik & Ivar will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the show.

The Usos won the titles at Money in the Bank 2021. Jimmy & Jey have held the championship for over 200 days and will look to extend their reign.

The Viking Raiders have never won the SmackDown tag team titles. The duo previously held the RAW titles. Erik and Ivar lost their steam after moving to SmackDown but will look to get back on a dominant run with a win on Saturday.

With that in mind, WWE must allow The Viking Raiders to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber. The Usos have held the title for a long time, but their reign has been shadowed by Roman Reigns.

Putting the titles on another team will give the creative team a chance to build new rivalries. It'll also form some cracks in The Bloodline and make things difficult for The Head of the Table.

The company could look to have at least one championship change hands in Saudi Arabia. It could force the creative team to make the tag team titles change hands.

