"I didn’t p*ss off Vince" - Ember Moon on the downfall of her WWE career

The last few months of Ember Moon's WWE career were less than pleasant for her.

The former NXT Women's Champion was released from her WWE contract back in November. Following her 90-day non-compete, Moon returned to the independent scene as Athena and has had incredible matches with the likes of Thunder Rosa and Swerve Strickland. Both of whom currently work for All Elite Wrestling.

Athena was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, she revealed that she started noticing everything going on a downward spiral for her after Triple H departed the brand to take care of his health.

"I started seeing this downslope as soon as Hunter was gone," Ember Moon revealed. "For the first bit, we didn't know why, we just knew he wasn't there. I got so angry. I was sitting there thinking, 'I did nothing wrong.' I didn't p*ss off Vince. They take Shotzi away, Hunter is gone. You guys promised me this wouldn't happen. You promised I wouldn't be lost in the shuffle. I went on this losing streak to help you guys out and build other talent so I could get a reward."

Vince McMahon pulled Ember Moon off TV indefinitely even though she did nothing wrong

While Ember Moon believes she never upset Vince McMahon, his idea of bringing back her former character as a heel only to shelf the idea before it ever returned to television was very hard for her to handle.

"I get a note that week saying, 'In two weeks, we need you to dye your hair fire color again, get the red contacts, you're going back to the old Ember Moon character. This is per Vince (McMahon). You're going to turn heel, but turn heel as your old character. We're trying to get the old music and stuff together.' Alright, great, this is great," Ember Moon said.

Moon went on to film the vignettes that would lead to the return of her old character, but out of nowhere was told that Mr. McMahon was pulling her off television indefinitely.

"I show up to TV, I'm motivated, I went and filmed a demo of the vibe that I wanted," Ember Moon continued. "I'm ready to show everyone after TV and they're like, 'Hey, we have some bad news. Vince is pulling you off TV indefinitely.' I just sat there and was like, 'What did I do wrong?' 'You did nothing wrong.' I've done everything you guys have asked me, I've gone over and above." [H/T: Fightful]

