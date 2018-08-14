Enzo Amore announces retirement from professional wrestling

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore has announced he is finished with professional wrestling and will instead be focusing on his rap career.

Amore was one of the most popular stars in WWE's NXT brand, teaming with 'Big Cass' Colin Cassidy.

The duo split after making their main roster debut, with Enzo capturing the Cruiserweight Championship from then-Champion Neville.

In January 2018, Amore was fired from WWE after backstage heat and allegations that he had sexually assaulted a woman.

The investigation into Amore was later dropped, as police found 'insufficient evidence' during their search.

When asked by TMZ Sports about returning to the ring, Amore said how he wouldn't return "in a million years."

"There ain't nobody who's got enough money to put me back in the ring."

Despite ruling out an in-ring return, the Certified-G did show interest in facing actor Michael B Jordan of Creed and Black Panther fame.

When asked about his rap career, Amore said how he is working with some very big names.

"I've been working with some big names on a big album, coming out... I'm not going to give a date... but Rosemary's Baby, my mother's name is Rosemary and that makes me Rosemary's baby. So I'm dropping an album, I'm working on a ton of television content right now. Sitting on a lot of interesting things right now. It's a very interesting time for me. New chapter, a lot of fun, a lot of things to come through. I ain't complaining."

It's always good to see wrestlers doing well in their lives, outside the squared circle. And whilst Enzo certainly seems to have burned his bridges with wrestling, his larger-than-life personality does seem well suited for a career in music.

Enzo's new album is set to be released soon, though an official date has not been given.