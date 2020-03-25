Enzo Amore provides update on Big Cass

Big Cass left WWE in June 2018 after seven years with the company

He has been open about his battle with mental health and alcoholism

Big Cass

Enzo Amore has provided a positive update on the health of Big Cass and teased that he could face his former WWE tag team partner again in the future.

In 2017, both Superstars were involved in a summer-long rivalry on RAW before Cass tore his ACL, ruling him out for eight months.

When Cass returned in April 2018, Amore had already been fired by WWE and the 7-footer soon found himself in the same situation after receiving his release due to issues with his behaviour behind the scenes.

Speaking in a Q&A with Chris Van Vliet, Amore confirmed that Cass is “killing it” and “doing so good” right now. He also explained why their tag partnership cannot be compared to the break-up between Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty, which saw Michaels emerge as the bigger star out of the two men.

“The rivalry with Cass, I don’t think it’s over. In pro wrestling, whenever you see two great tag teams… Listen, I’m not Marty and he’s not Shawn, I’m not Shawn and he’s not Marty. You can draw those comparisons when two break up and go their separate ways and I’ve heard it so many times. We don’t draw comparisons because the business has never seen anything like us two.”

Big Cass since leaving WWE

Following his release from WWE in June 2018, Big Cass suffered a seizure in December 2018 before returning to in-ring action in April 2019.

The 33-year-old, who openly spoke about his problems with alcoholism after leaving WWE, suffered a setback in his recovery in September 2019 when he was involved in a backstage altercation with Joey Janela and Pat Buck at a WrestlePro show.

He has since spent time in rehab but it is currently unclear when he plans to return to wrestling.