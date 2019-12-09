Enzo Amore reveals top AEW star left WWE after being refused a move to RAW by Vince McMahon

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 09 Dec 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE

Enzo Amore

Neville (now known as PAC) was one of the biggest talent losses WWE faced in a while. He didn't exactly end his WWE run on good terms and it seemed as though by the end of it all, he simply wanted out of his contract.

He would eventually get that but many aren't aware of what went on behind the scenes that led to his release. Enzo Amore is one person who does, and on Talk is Jericho, he revealed that during their feud together for the Cruiserweight title, he and Neville were great friends, even riding together.

Amore said that Neville was coming off the busiest pro wrestling schedule possible, being booked to work on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday for RAW, and then Tuesdays for 205 Live, when all the RAW superstars were flying back home.

That's when he revealed the reason why Neville/PAC left WWE. It was major burnout and also Vince McMahon's initial refusal to move him over to the main roster (H/T WrestlingInc)

"So he was burnt out, bro, he was burnt out, and he wanted to get off 205 Live and start working guys on the main roster that weren't in big spots. And when he had the conversation with Vince [McMahon], when he lost the [Cruiserweight] title to me at No Mercy, Vince said, 'I'm going to keep you on 205 Live' and that was not the plan. So Neville was like, 'well no, I'm not staying in 205 Live and I'm not turning babyface because [McMahon] wanted [Neville] to work face against me being heel.'

Amore revealed that the goal was to eventually get him on the main roster again:

"And the goal for me was to keep Neville face and then when he drops the title to me, he doesn't get a rematch because of a clause in my contract that says he can't or whatever. So then he goes to the main roster. When he wasn't going to the main roster, he just didn't show up to RAW. And I was the only one talking to him that day, so I knew he wasn't there and I get the script handed to me. Enzo and Neville in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Neville's not even there."

He would then reveal that there was a big scramble and changed the whole show 30 minutes before. Five minutes before the doors opened, the Cruiserweights were going through the segment where Kalisto ended up joining 205 Live.

PAC is now doing well with AEW and seems to have found his place in the wrestling world.