WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals hilarious way that he was set to lose the Cruiserweight Championship

WWE had an interesting plan for Amore earlier this year.

Enzo Amore opens up about how he was supposed to lose his Championship

What's the story?

Enzo Amore was the Cruiserweight Champion when he was released from WWE back in January and the title then had to be vacated, but it seems that WWE actually had an interesting plan for the title if Amore remained part of the company.

In case you didn't know...

Amore was being pushed as one of the biggest stars of the 205 Live division and was the one who first put the brand on the map, but when accusations came to light and it was confirmed that these had been kept a secret from company officials, the writing was on the wall for the former Champion.

Amore has since released a successful rap song and has looked into starting his career on the Independent Circuit, and could be teaming up with Big Cass in the coming months.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by ProWrestling.com, Amore recently appeared on "The Stone Cold Show" and was able to reveal an interesting story about the way that WWE wanted him to lose the Cruiserweight Championship.

The former star revealed that there was a plan for him to be part of a poker game with APA, Ted DiBiase and a number of other legends backstage at Raw 25 and that he was going to lose his Championship to these stars as part of a game.

He was then going to go on to lose to Goldust in a singles match and recieve a beatdown from The Dudley Boyz, before his on-screen girlfriend Nia Jax would then enter the game and win the title back in his behalf.

What's next?

Amore and Big Cass could team up on the Independent Circuit in the coming months since there have been a number of promoters touting the idea of bringing the duo back together outside of WWE.

Would you have liked to see Amore lose his Championship in this manner?