Epic Confrontation, Ultimate betrayal - 5 Surprises that could happen at The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble takes over San Antonio, Texas, this weekend, and several shocks and swerves are expected.

The main event of WrestleMania could be confirmed on Saturday night, whilst there are a number of feuds that could be revisited inside The Royal Rumble match.

The following list looks at just five surprises that could happen this weekend as part of the show.

#5. Beth Phoenix returns at the Women's Royal Rumble

Beth Phoenix hasn't been seen since Extreme Rules when she was taken out by Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer could be waiting to make her return to the company in order to cost Rhea one of the biggest opportunities of her career.

Phoenix could enter the match just as Rhea is hitting her stride and eliminating her, or the two women could eliminate each other and then set up a dream match at Elimination Chamber.

#4. Rhea Ripley enters the men's Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley is the odds-on favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, but it could be that WWE decides to allow the storyline to play out between The Nightmare and Beth Phoenix instead.

Following her disappointment in the Women's Royal Rumble match, Ripley could enter the men's match instead. Ripley could decide to attack one of the male entrants on their way to the match, like Rey Mysterio, and add herself.

#3. The Rock returns to set up a match against Roman Reigns

Over the past several months, it has been rumored that The Rock will be making his return to WWE to set up a match against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, but now that the speculation has cooled off, it could finally be time for the WWE legend to put a target on Reigns' back.

The current undisputed WWE Universal Champion has reached a new level in WWE, and it's finally time for him to meet his match and have someone claim to be the real Head of the Table. The Rock could be that man and could make an appearance following Reigns' match on Saturday night.

#2. Sami Zayn wins The Men's Rumble match

The current favorite to win the Men's Rumble is Cody Rhodes, but it would make more sense for Sami Zayn to find a way into the match and accidentally win it. If Zayn notes that he is in there for The Bloodline and will take care of the likes of Bobby Lashley and Omos, who are much bigger than Reigns, then he could be given the green light.

The Bloodline could even be forced to represent themselves in the match, so Sami is the one who heads in. Zayn could then accidentally pick up the win and set up a match against Reigns at Elimination Chamber next month. The event is in Sami's hometown, and given his popularity at the moment, this is the perfect match for him to have.

#1. Liv Morgan wins the Women's Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan is entering the Women's Royal Rumble at number one and could be the one to take advantage of the fact that Beth and Rhea eliminate each other. The Ironwoman of the match could last from start to finish and once again prove herself and guarantee a match at WrestleMania.

Morgan is a firm fan favorite, and given her Money in the Bank run last year, she could well do it again at The Royal Rumble and choose to face off against Charlotte or Bianca at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think The Rumble will be filled with surprises? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

