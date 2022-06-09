"There are very few people I respect more than him" - Former WWE star on William Regal 

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young recently spoke about the advice he received from William Regal during his time in the company.

Young has been performing in the ring for over two decades and has found notable success in IMPACT Wrestling. However, he was signed to WWE for four years between 2016 and 2020. He was featured in NXT alongside Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross as part of the Sanity stable.

Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Eric Young stated how William Regal was quick to give his expert advice to the group while they were in the former black-and-gold brand.

"Another guy that i got along with very well, [he’s] a pretty hands-on guy. Would only get involved and tell you something if it’s that he truly believed, was critical of Sanity but in a good way, because he wanted us to do well. You know with Damo [Killian Dain] being from Ireland and Wolfe being German, there was the European connection between those guys, and Nikki obviously, so he was a fan of all of us. There are very few people I respect more than him." (From 29:30 to 30:10)

Although Sanity might not have reached its true potential in NXT, the knowledge that all four members received from Regal was essential to their journey.

William Regal on leaving NXT

After being an integral part of the creation of many top acts in WWE's third brand, the English-born wrestling legend was surprisingly let go by the company at the start of 2022.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the former King of the Ring said he was not disheartened after being released, considering his fantastic run in both WWE and NXT.

"I had an incredible run on the main roster and I had the absolute greatest run possible in NXT. If nothing else, the time came when it was time to go now, so it didn't become something I didn't like and move on. That's the way I look at it." (H/T Fightful)

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

Despite him no longer being a part of WWE, fans of William Regal can now catch him on Wednesday nights on AEW as the manager for the stable known as The Blackpool Combat Club.

