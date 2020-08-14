Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan was released from his contract by the WWE in April. In the WWE Erick Rowan has held the WWE SmackDown Championship on two occasions. Once with a fellow Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper and once with Daniel Bryan. Rowan's former stable mates, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman faced each other in WWE's first-ever Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules.

Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan on being contacted for the Wyatt Swamp Fight

After WrestleMania 36, Bray Wyatt was involved in a program with Braun Strowman. The two first faced off in a singles match at Money In The Bank, where Strowman walked out with the win.

After Money In The Bank, Bray Wyatt returned on the night after WWE Backlash and challenged Braun Strowman to a non-Title match at WWE Extreme Rules. Their match at WWE Extreme Rules wasn't going to be an ordinary match. The two were slated to face off in WWE's first Wyatt Swamp Fight.

The match entailed Wyatt taking Strowman down memory lane. The Universal Champion was reminded of his time as the Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family, alongside Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

The match saw Alexa Bliss playing a cameo, reminding Strowman of his "desire". Before the match aired, many WWE fans speculated that Erick Rowan would make an appearance during the match.

Erick Redbeard was on Sportskeeda's LIVE session a few moments ago. On the show, the former WWE Superstar answered many fans' questions. One such fan asked him whether he was contacted for the Wyatt Swamp Fight that took place at WWE Extreme Rules. Erick Redbeard replied saying;

"There may have been a chance I was given a call and there may have been a chance that I was busy filming. So yeah, there is a high probability that I just wasn't able to fill their request."

It's good to know that WWE may have made the effort of hitting fans with a sense of nostalgia during the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Please credit Sportskeeda if the above quote is used. Also, please embed the video with our interview with Erick Redbeard.