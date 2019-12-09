Erick Rowan posts heartwarming response to Luke Harper's recent WWE release

Erick Rowan and Luke Harper were best friends on-screen

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have been partnered together for most of their on-screen WWE career, from The Wyatt Family to The Bludgeon Brothers, but last night this all came to an end when it was revealed that Luke Harper had been released from his current WWE contract.

Harper requested his release back in April but WWE had been dragging their feet since they were assessing what kind of competition AEW would later become since the likes of Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and Pac are all steadying the ship over there.

Last night, WWE released Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor and Viktor from The Ascension in the first release spree that the company has gone on in a while. Harper and Cara had asked for their releases publically, whilst The Ascension had been underutilized ever since their promotion to the main roster.

Many current WWE stars have responded to these releases, but many were waiting to see what Harper's on-screen best friend had to say about his release. Judging by the following Instagram post, the former Wyatt Family member has been forced to say goodbye to more than one best friend over the past 24 hours.

