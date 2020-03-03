Erick Rowan reveals what's inside his cage on tonight's episode of WWE RAW

E rick Rowan

Ever since last November, WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has been coming down to the ring for his matches along with a cage with a hidden cloth over it. For months, the WWE Universe have been speculating as to what mysterious creature remained hidden beneath the cage.

It was evident that the thing hidden inside the cage was a living creature as Rowan was shown to be petting whatever was inside the cage on many episodes of the Red brand. Also, during some matches with enhancement talents, Rowan got his palms bruised after he put his hand inside the cage.

On tonight's episode of RAW, the content of Rowan's cage was surprisingly revealed after No Way Jose pleaded with him at the backstage area to reveal what was hidden inside. After months of suspense, Rowan revealed what he kept inside the cage.

To everyone's shock and bewilderment, Rowan took a gargantuan spider out of the cage to show it to No Way Jose and the rest of his conga line. Judging by the size of the creature it seems highly unlikely that it was a real and living spider and could have been most probably a fake robotic spider.

It will be interesting to see how all this will fit into Rowan's character and storylines for the weeks to come. Whatever it may be, The Big Red has shown in the past that he can be one scary individual.