Erik Watts reveals the difference between working in WWE and WCW [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Erik Watts recently opened up about the differences between WWE and WCW, as far as the performers were concerned.

Erik Watts is the son of the legendary Bill Watts. A former WWE and WCW star, Watts also wrestled in Japan. During his short WWE run, he was part of Tekno Team 2000.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Erik Watts was asked about the difference between working for WWE and WCW. Watts spoke about the difference in salary structure between the two companies, saying that WCW had more guaranteed contracts. He also spoke about the difference in in-ring style:

"Completely different setup, right," said Watts. "Almost a hundred percent of your contracts with WCW, almost a hundred percent, I think I was the only one that didn't, you have a guaranteed contract, right? And then you make minimal amounts on your marketing money, okay? So there's a lot of people competing."

"At WWE, very few almost no guaranteed contracts, very big cuts on your market," Watts continued. "So you got paid where you're at on the card. So let me tell you about the competition over there. The wrestling style, ten times tougher than WCW, more towards your amateur and your stuff, right? But your office backstage competition and all that, you couldn't touch it. So two completely different environments."

A look at Tekno Team 2000's run in WWE

Erik Watts made his WWE debut alongside Chad Fortune in 1995. The duo debuted as Troy and Travis, collectively known as Tekno Team 2000. They wrestled a few matches before they disappeared from WWE television. In 1996, they briefly returned to WWE before the company released them later that year.

UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone - Featuring Former WCW Star Erik Watts! https://t.co/oPr9v1jeVl — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 12, 2021

Erik Watts returned to WCW in 1998 as a singles competitor and wrestled there untill 1999. He also wrestled in TNA in the early 2000s.

