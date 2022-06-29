ESPYS 2022 nominees announced for Best WWE Moment 

The 2022 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) is back, and fans must vote to decide which WWE Superstar will win the show's biggest award.

This year's Best WWE Moment award has picked 16 moments from the past year. Stone Cold, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns are among the candidates for this year's ESPY awards.

The winner will be determined via fan votes and a tournament bracket. The 16 moments are put into eight 'matches' in the first round. The voting will take place between now and July 8 in three stages.

The nominees and the 'matches' are as follows:

First match -

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins Raw Women’s Championship

Second match -

John Cena returns at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey returns at Royal Rumble

Third match -

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd

Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38

Fourth match

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes' return

Fifth match -

Big E cashes in Money in the Bank and wins the WWE Title

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Sixth match -

Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

The Undertaker is inducted into the Hall of Fame

Seventh match -

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in Hell In A Cell Match at Crown Jewel

Wee Man bodyslams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

Eighth match -

Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens

The award ceremony is scheduled to air on July 20 on ABC.

Which WWE Superstar won ESPY award last year?

Last year, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks won the award for headlining WrestleMania 37 Night One. Roman Reigns was the first star to win an ESPY in 2019.

Many memorable things have happened over the past year, including Cody Rhodes' surprise return, Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring comeback, and Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in.

We also saw The Undertaker inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022 by none other than Vince McMahon. It'll be interesting to see who wins.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far