ESPYS 2022 nominees announced for Best WWE Moment 

The 2022 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) is back, and fans must vote to decide which WWE Superstar will win the show's biggest award.
This year's Best WWE Moment award has picked 16 moments from the past year. Stone Cold, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns are among the candidates for this year's ESPY awards.
The winner will be determined via fan votes and a tournament bracket. The 16 moments are put into eight 'matches' in the first round. The voting will take place between now and July 8 in three stages.
The nominees and the 'matches' are as follows:
First match -
- Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
- Bianca Belair wins Raw Women’s Championship
Second match -
- John Cena returns at Money in the Bank
- Ronda Rousey returns at Royal Rumble
Third match -
- WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd
- Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38
Fourth match
- Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38
- Cody Rhodes' return
Fifth match -
- Big E cashes in Money in the Bank and wins the WWE Title
- The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania
Sixth match -
- Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
- The Undertaker is inducted into the Hall of Fame
Seventh match -
- Edge defeats Seth Rollins in Hell In A Cell Match at Crown Jewel
- Wee Man bodyslams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania
Eighth match -
- Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns at SummerSlam
- Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens
The award ceremony is scheduled to air on July 20 on ABC.
Which WWE Superstar won ESPY award last year?
Last year, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks won the award for headlining WrestleMania 37 Night One. Roman Reigns was the first star to win an ESPY in 2019.
Many memorable things have happened over the past year, including Cody Rhodes' surprise return, Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring comeback, and Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in.
We also saw The Undertaker inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022 by none other than Vince McMahon. It'll be interesting to see who wins.
