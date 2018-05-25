From the WWE Rumor Mill: Event for Brock Lesnar's next match and end of Universal title reign possibly revealed

Brock Lesnar possibly dropping the WWE Universal Championship at this event...

Brock Lesnar is likely to lose his WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2018

What’s the story?

As noted on the Wrestling Observer Live, Brock Lesnar isn’t likely to compete in a match till summer of this year.

Apparently, while Lesnar could compete in July, it’s highly possible that he won’t wrestle until SummerSlam that takes place in August. Besides, a possible event at which Lesnar could drop the Universal title has also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar has held the WWE Universal Championship since winning it from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 last year.

Lesnar has been working on a part-time schedule since returning to the WWE in 2012, as a result of which his reign as the WWE Universal Champion has witnessed the title being defended sporadically on WWE programming.

The heart of the matter

Addressing the possible timeline and event for Lesnar’s next WWE match, veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez noted that Lesnar isn’t likely to perform at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV that takes place next month.

Additionally, Lesnar’s new contract with the WWE indicates that he’s set to perform for the promotion through SummerSlam 2018, as part of his short-term deal with WWE.

Furthermore, Alvarez explained that although Lesnar won’t compete at WWE’s June PPV, Money In The Bank; The Beast could perform at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view which takes place in July.

It was also emphasized that all signs point towards the WWE booking Lesnar for SummerSlam—what with SummerSlam being the WWE’s next “Big 4” PPV—and that Lesnar is likely to lose the Universal title at SummerSlam.

What’s next?

WWE Universal Champion Lesnar continues making sporadic appearances on WWE programming, Monday Night RAW in particular.

As of this writing, the WWE is yet to announce Lesnar’s next match.

Author’s take

Honestly speaking, it’s hard to disagree with the WWE choosing to reserve Brock Lesnar for its high-profile events.

Lesnar is a special attraction, and the WWE’s formula with him seems to be working wonders for the company thus far.

That said, it’ll be interesting to see which Superstar emerges as the one to defeat Lesnar for the Universal title come to SummerSlam.