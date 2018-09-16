Every WWE Hell in a Cell PPVs ranked from worst to best

Hell in a Cell was introduced in 1997 at Badd Blood where Shawn Michaels took on the Undertaker. This soon turned out to be one of the most unforgiving structures in WWE. This was so good that in 2009, WWE decided to give the devil's playground a namesake Pay Per View. Even though there is no denying that the annual installment of hell in a cell devalued it, it has given us some quality matches all around.

In this list, we are going to take a look at all the Hell in a Cell PPVs between 2009 and 2017 and rank them from worst to best. So buckle your seatbelts because we are in for a long journey.

#9 Hell in a Cell 2010

Undertaker vs Kane for the World Heavyweight Championship was the main event of Hell in a Cell 2010.

Hell in a Cell 2010 was bad. It was the second edition of the PPV. It featured a good card and on the first look, the results were excellent. Newcomer Wade Barrett scored a victory on John Cena, Kane bested his brother twice in a row and the newly crowned fan favorite Randy Orton successfully retained his WWE Championship against Sheamus. But the action was mediocre at best. The main event between the brothers of destruction was lackluster, to say the least.

Other matches in the card included the bout between Edge and Jack Swagger, Natalya and Michelle McCool, and the triple threat submission match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and John Morrison for the United States championship.

#8 Hell in a Cell 2012

WWE Champion CM Punk defeated Ryback in the main event.

Ryback was cast in as the opponent of CM Punk after John Cena suffered an injury and could not compete at Hell in a Cell 2012. Randy Orton had a good opening match against Alberto Del Rio and the match of the night was definitely the world heavyweight championship match between Sheamus and the Big Show.

The decision of putting Ryback in the main event turned out to be a blunder since the big guy was not ready for the main event at that time and he lost his momentum after the loss to CM Punk. Even from a wrestling perspective, the match was nothing special.

Even the rest of the card was nothing special.

