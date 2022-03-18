Ranking the 5 Universal Championship matches at WrestleMania

In 2016, Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon unveiled the Universal title. Cut to 2022, and the title will lock horns against the WWE Championship in a winner-takes-all unification match.

Whether the blue belt will persist following the clash of titans is a query that'll be answered sooner rather than later. So far, ever since the Universal title came into existence, it has been defended at every WrestleMania. The 38th edition of The Show of Shows will mark the sixth time the title is on the line at the event.

On our list, we'll rank the five times Universal Championship was defended at WrestleMania.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns collide for the Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns squared off for the former's Universal title at WrestleMania 34. Reigns won the Elimination Chamber Match to challenge The Beast Incarnate.

Fans expected The Big Dog to win as Lesnar had been champion for a year. However, the result weighed in favour of Lesnar.

The swerve didn't benefit the match. The crowd couldn't care less about the bout as most ringside fans were playing with beach balls rather than watch the two titans squaring off.

It wasn't just the worst Universal Championship match at WrestleMania, it was perhaps the worst main event of all time. Let's hope their third encounter at WrestleMania 38 is worth the hype.

#4. Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 Night 1

Goldberg returned to WWE in early 2020 and got a title shot at The Fiend's Universal Championship. He squashed the demon, handing Wyatt's new persona the first defeat of his career.

The former WCW star was to defend the gold against Roman Reigns. But COVID-19 ruined the plans, and Reigns was replaced with Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men beat the Universal Champion in a match most fans have forgotten. It didn't have much to remember except that Strowman defeated Goldberg clean.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins stomping Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar didn't even look like a match in 2015, as the former used to flee the arena whenever Lesnar's theme song played. Rollins won the Royal Rumble and challenged his nightmare four years later.

Not only did he face The Beast, but Rollins managed to slay him. It was a short and effective match. The Architect dethroned Lesnar for the Universal title with the help of a nasty low-blow.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

Goldberg humiliated The Beast Incarnate in the ring ever since returning in 2016. All this led to a WrestleMania match before which Goldberg managed to win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens.

It was a short match, lasting a little over five minutes. But those five minutes were perhaps the most action-filled moments of the night. Both stars got enough chances to shine, and Lesnar ultimately overcame his career's biggest obstacle.

#1. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 Night 2

Edge and Daniel Bryan locking Roman Reigns.

2021 was the only time the Universal title was defended in a multi-man match at WrestleMania. Edge won the Royal Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns.

Furthermore, Reigns continuously cost Daniel Bryan on the Road to WrestleMania. Consequently, WWE inserted The American Dragon into the match as well.

The match lasted 22 minutes and 40 seconds, making it a worthy main event for the two-night extravaganza. The Rated-R Superstar and The Tribal Chief teased a singles spear battle that eventually happened later that year.

The Universal Champion eventually pinned both the contenders in one go to retain his gold. Roman Reigns is headlining WrestleMania 38 under the same title reign.

